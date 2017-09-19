Germany convicts 3 for not helping an elderly man who collapsed

(CNN) As the 83-year-old man lay unconscious in the entryway of a bank in western Germany, not one, not two, but three people stepped over him or walked around him to use the ATMs.

Now, a court has convicted the three of failing to help the man, who died a week after the incident.

The three were charged under Germany's "good Samaritan" laws. The District Court of Essen-Borbeck said the three didn't help the man "although they were obliged to do so."

The incident took place last October in the foyer of a Deutsche Bank branch. Surveillance video presented in court showed the collapsed man and the three people paying no attention to him.

The defendants argued they thought the 83-year-old was a homeless man sleeping.

