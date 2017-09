Story highlights The band released the new video Monday

There is a planned tribute concert in L.A.

(CNN) Linkin Park is paying tribute to lead singer Chester Bennington in their latest music video.

"One More Light" features footage of the band and Bennington, who committed suicide in July.

"'One More Light' was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone," band member Mike Shinoda said in a statement. "We now find ourselves on the receiving end."

The band has also announced a planned tribute concert in Bennington's honor.

The one-night-only celebration will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 27.

