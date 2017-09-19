Story highlights She said there's an age limit for nudes

She and Kanye no longer exchange gifts

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West believes there is an age limit to posing nude.

She just doesn't sound like she's sure of when it is.

"I'm like, I'm going to tone it down," the reality star told Allure magazine in an article published Monday. "But then I'm like, wait, I can't be doing it in 10 years, so -- I might as well. I don't know what the age cutoff is."

The interview came out days after "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne said she was misquoted in comment to The Telegraph saying Kardashian West's nude selfies weren't feminism.

Osbourne said on her show "The Talk" that she was merely offering her opinion.

Read More