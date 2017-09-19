Lady Gaga manages image in Netflix's 'Five Foot Two'

(CNN) Backstage looks at celebrities are fraught with peril -- especially one as aware of the image she creates and projects as Lady Gaga. That's why a feature-length Netflix documentary devoted to a year in her life, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," never quite feels as spontaneous or illuminating as the access would suggest, unless you're totally gaga about Gaga.

The film opens with its star being hoisted skyward on cables at the Super Bowl, and quickly segues to her feeding her dogs and tooling around in the kitchen. At 30, she speaks of being more confident and self-possessed, yet the emphasis on the toll her fame exacts -- physically, emotionally, spiritually -- could have just as easily been titled "It's Not Easy Being Gaga."

The physical ailments take on a different hue in light of the performer's recent decision to postpone a European tour , citing health concerns. But there's so much else going on, her trips to the doctor would otherwise blend in with consulting stylists and producers.

Director Chris Moukarbel is clearly determined to convey at least the feeling of an up-close-and-personal look at his subject and does elicit some notable comments, such as Gaga talking about being badmouthed by Madonna, who labeled her music "reductive."

Still, there is an over-abundance of artiness to the film -- the camera lingers in strange places, like on Gaga's earrings -- that turns stretches into a bit of a snore, approaching the edge of tedium except perhaps for her most ardent fans.

