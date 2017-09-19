(CNN) Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" kicked off Monday night with an all-new cast, and as quick as you could say "Tom Bergeron," some celeb couples had risen above the rest.

Here are the five pairs to watch this season.

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

Scoring a 22 out of 30, this pair Tangoed their way to the top of the leaderboard with a dance set to "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."

The "Hamilton" actor -- who plays John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the broadway smash -- may not exactly be a household name right now, but he certainly has the makings to be one of those breakouts who makes himself one throughout the course of the show.

Read More