(CNN) Trevor Noah and Shakira are two rocking peas in a moving pod in this week's "Carpool Karaoke: The Series."

In a sneak peek first on CNN, the late-night host and the former "Voice" coach hop in car for one of the most international episodes of the Apple Music series to date.

Once buckled up, Shakira surprises Noah with her song choice -- "Zombie" by The Cranberries.

"I like to rock out," Shakira said in the clip. "I became a pop singer, but I grew up listening to hard-core rock music."

Noah has some surprises of his own in store for the episode, in which Sharkia takes Noah on a tour of Barcelona.

