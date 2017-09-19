Avril Lavigne rated 'most dangerous celebrity' online

Story highlights Fans searching for Lavigne at risk of being exposed to malicious sites, firm says

Singer dropped off the scene for health reasons but has promised new music

(CNN) Avril Lavigne is now the most dangerous celebrity to search for online, according to the cybersecurity company McAfee.

The singer-songwriter topped McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrities study this year.

The report "reveals which celebrities generate the riskiest search results that could potentially expose their fans to malicious websites."

"Cybercriminals continue to use the fascination of consumers with celebrity culture to drive unsuspecting users to potentially malicious websites that can be used to install malware, steal personal information and even passwords," according to a statement from McAfee.

"The study, conducted by McAfee and now in its 11th year, highlights the dangers of clicking on suspicious links when searching for celebrity-focused content."

