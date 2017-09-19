Breaking News

CNN 10 - September 20, 2017

Updated 6:19 PM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

September 20, 2017

A deadly earthquake has struck in central Mexico, and we're explaining how its relatively shallow depth made it worse. We're also covering U.S. President Donald Trump's first speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and we're exploring why U.N. sanctions against North Korea haven't been effective in the past. Also featured: a recent discovery in an ancient Egyptian city.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
