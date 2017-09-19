India mourns death of Air Force war hero Arjan Singh

New Delhi (CNN) Tributes are being paid to Marshal Arjan Singh, India's last five-star officer and the only member of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to be awarded the accolade.

Singh died of a heart attack on Saturday at an Army hospital in the Indian capital Delhi. He was 98.

A state funeral was held on Monday in Delhi, with the national flag lowered to half-mast across all government buildings in the city.

Indian soldiers carry the coffin containing the remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh outside the creamtion site in New Delhi on September 18, 2017.

The Indian Air Force tweeted: "#IAF & the Nation mourns the loss of a Great AirWarrior. The CAS (Chief of Air Staff) pays homage to the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh."

#IAF & the Nation mourns the loss of a Great AirWarrior. The CAS pays homage to the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. pic.twitter.com/bnaVjBThez — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 17, 2017

Paying tribute to Singh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country remembered his "outstanding service to the nation."

