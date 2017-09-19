(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump's big day at the UN
In a defiant speech at the UN General Assembly, President Trump made it clear to world leaders that he would stick to his "America First" vision on foreign policy. He said the United States would "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies from the "Rocket Man" Kim Jong Un. Trump also called the Iran nuclear deal an "embarrassment," and went back to using the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism" (as opposed to "Islamist extremism"). Read the whole speech here.
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Irma as it braces for a new Category 5 storm with 165 mph winds to hit the island on Wednesday morning. Maria has already crippled the island of Dominica and killed one person in Guadalupe.
Obamacare repeal is back
The Republican effort to repeal Obamacare has re-emerged with a new bill led by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy. But the clock is ticking as the GOP only has until September 30 for the bill to pass the Senate with a simple majority.
In other news
-- DEVELOPING: A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central Mexican state of Puebla and at least four people have been killed.
-- The fatal shooting of two people in Baton Rouge may have been racially motivated, police say.
-- Opioid drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone are shortening the overall life spans of Americans.
-- Apple released iOS 11, free to download on smartphones as far back as the iPhone 5S.
-- It "tastes like crayons" is just one of the negative reviews of Chipotle's new queso, which is getting a big "no" from customers.
-- You may need a refresher on the latest lingo, because the Merriam-Webster dictionary added 250 new words, including "troll," "dog whistle" and "alt-right."
