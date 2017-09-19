7.1 earthquake rocks central Mexico, topples buildings

Story highlights Strong earthquake comes on anniversary of devastating 1985 earthquake

Government mobilizes for emergency

(CNN) A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday afternoon, leveling buildings in the region.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Preliminary reports put the epicenter 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 34.1 miles (55 km) south-southwest of the city of Puebla, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was felt in the center of Mexico City, which is only about 75 miles (121 km) from the epicenter. Pictures on social media and witness accounts confirmed the quake collapsed buildings.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 33 miles (51 km).

