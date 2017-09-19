7.1 earthquake rocks Mexico City, central Mexico

Story highlights Strong earthquake comes on anniversary of devastating 1985 earthquake

Government mobilizes for emergency

(CNN) A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said.

Preliminary reports put the epicenter 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 34.1 miles (55 km) south-southwest of the city of Puebla, according to the USGS.

It was felt in the center of Mexico City, which is only about 75 miles (121 km) from the epicenter.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 33 miles (51 km).

Adrian Wilson, a photographer from New York City, was eating in the capital when he felt the earthquake.

