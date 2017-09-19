(CNN) Initially, Ricardo Ramos thought it was a drill when the ground began to shake on Tuesday. This was the day for it, after all.

Each year on September 19, cities across Mexico stage emergency disaster simulations and evacuations that bring people out in droves. The drill falls on the anniversary of an 8.0-magnitude earthquake that shook Mexico's capital in 1985, burying nearly 10,000 people amid its rubble.

The annual drill began in Mexico City around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, just like it does every year. The alert went out over radio, television, phones and public loud speakers. People left homes, offices and shops and headed to designated safe areas promoted days ahead of time.

Then, around two hours later, the real thing struck . Ramos quickly realized this was not a drill.

Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit the region on Tuesday, September 19. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman's crushed body hangs in a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Rescue personnel look for survivors in a collapsed building in Cuernavaca, Mexico on September 19. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit. A few moments earlier, an earthquake drill was held in the capital. Two weeks ago, a magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the country's southern coast. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19. The earthquake happened 32 years after a magnitude-8.0 earthquake hit on September 19, 1985, killing an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake. Hide Caption 15 of 15

The irony of the situation was apparent to Mexicans, for whom the drills are a way of life, even a minor annoyance. Many noted the contrast between the orderly, almost mundane quality of some drills and the chaos of real life.

