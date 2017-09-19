Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico

Breaking News

Earthquake strikes central Mexico

Updated 5:18 PM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

People remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit the region on Tuesday, September 19.
People remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit the region on Tuesday, September 19.
People react after the quake rattled Mexico City. Just a few moments earlier, an earthquake drill was held in the capital. Two weeks ago, a magnitude-8.1 earthquake &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/08/americas/gallery/mexico-earthquake-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;struck off the country&#39;s southern coast.&lt;/a&gt;
People react after the quake rattled Mexico City. Just a few moments earlier, an earthquake drill was held in the capital. Two weeks ago, a magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the country's southern coast.
People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19. The earthquake happened 32 years after a magnitude-8.0 earthquake hit on September 19, 1985, killing an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19. The earthquake happened 32 years after a magnitude-8.0 earthquake hit on September 19, 1985, killing an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
A magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit central Mexico on Tuesday, September 19, leveling buildings in the country's capital.