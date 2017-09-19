Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico People remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit the region on Tuesday, September 19. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico People react after the quake rattled Mexico City. Just a few moments earlier, an earthquake drill was held in the capital. Two weeks ago, a magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the country's southern coast. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19. The earthquake happened 32 years after a magnitude-8.0 earthquake hit on September 19, 1985, killing an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Mexico A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 10 of 11