Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico

Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.