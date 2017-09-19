Breaking News

Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico

Updated 2:01 PM ET, Thu September 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rescue workers search for survivors Thursday, September 21, at a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City. A magnitude 7.1 quake &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/09/world/mexico-quake-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit central Mexico&lt;/a&gt; two days earlier.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers search for survivors Thursday, September 21, at a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City. A magnitude 7.1 quake hit central Mexico two days earlier.
Hide Caption
1 of 41
A religious statue is salvaged from a former convent that was heavily damaged in Tlayacapan, Mexico. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in the past two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/08/americas/gallery/mexico-earthquake-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;struck off the country&#39;s southern coast&lt;/a&gt; on September 8.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A religious statue is salvaged from a former convent that was heavily damaged in Tlayacapan, Mexico. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in the past two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake struck off the country's southern coast on September 8.
Hide Caption
2 of 41
A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20.
Hide Caption
3 of 41
Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
4 of 41
Rescuers in Mexico City work to save a child &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/20/americas/mexico-city-girl-trapped-school/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school &lt;/a&gt;on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescuers in Mexico City work to save a child trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school on September 20.
Hide Caption
5 of 41
Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City&#39;s Roma neighborhood on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20.
Hide Caption
6 of 41
Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
7 of 41
Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
8 of 41
Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20.
Hide Caption
9 of 41
A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.
Hide Caption
10 of 41
Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
Hide Caption
11 of 41
People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
12 of 41
A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
Hide Caption
13 of 41
Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
14 of 41
Children&#39;s toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
15 of 41
A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
16 of 41
People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
Hide Caption
17 of 41
Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
18 of 41
An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
Hide Caption
19 of 41
Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
Hide Caption
20 of 41
Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
Hide Caption
21 of 41
A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
22 of 41
A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
23 of 41
Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
24 of 41
A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City&#39;s Condesa area on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19.
Hide Caption
25 of 41
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Hide Caption
26 of 41
A woman&#39;s crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
27 of 41
Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
28 of 41
The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
Hide Caption
29 of 41
A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City&#39;s Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
Hide Caption
30 of 41
Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
31 of 41
People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
Hide Caption
32 of 41
People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
Hide Caption
33 of 41
A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
34 of 41
A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
Hide Caption
35 of 41
Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
Hide Caption
36 of 41
A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
Hide Caption
37 of 41
People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
Hide Caption
38 of 41
A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
39 of 41
A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
40 of 41
People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
Hide Caption
41 of 41
03 mexico earthquake 092101 mexico earthquake 092102 mexico earthquake 092101 Mexico quake 0920 RESTRICTED0921 Rebsamen school rescue 10 mexico earthquake 092011 mexico earthquake 092012 mexico earthquake 0920 04 mexico quake 092001 mexico quake 092012 mexico quake 092006 mexico quake 092011 mexico quake 092007 mexico quake 092008 mexico quake 092013 mexico quake 092005 mexico quake 092009 mexico quake 092010 mexico quake 092041 mexico earthquake 091903 Mexico earthquake school collapse 091952 mexico earthquake 091947 mexico earthquake 091945 mexico earthquake 091940 mexico earthquake 0919graphic warning - multiple images19 mexico earthquake 091949 mexico earthquake 091951 mexico earthquake 091931 mexico earthquake 091934 mexico earthquake 091907 mexico earthquake 091911 mexico earthquake 091912 mexico earthquake 091918 mexico earthquake 091922 mexico earthquake 0919 RESTRICTED14 mexico earthquake 091901 mexico earthquake 091915 mexico earthquake 091916 mexico earthquake 091902 mexico earthquake 0919
See photos from central Mexico, where a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit on Tuesday, September 19.