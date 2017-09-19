Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Waves crash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Maria nears the island on Tuesday, September 19. Maria is churning through the Caribbean, threatening islands that were already crippled by Hurricane Irma earlier this month. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Cars line up at a gas station in Santurce, Puerto Rico, on September 19. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18. Hide Caption 10 of 11