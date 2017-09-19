Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean

Breaking News

Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean

Updated 4:30 PM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

Waves crash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Maria nears the island on Tuesday, September 19. Maria is churning through the Caribbean, threatening islands that were already crippled &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/americas/gallery/hurricane-irma-caribbean/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;by Hurricane Irma&lt;/a&gt; earlier this month.
A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
Cars line up at a gas station in Santurce, Puerto Rico, on September 19.
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 18.
