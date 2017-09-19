Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean
Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean
A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
Cars line up at a gas station in Santurce, Puerto Rico, on September 19.
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 18.