Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean

A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria left the island without power after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.

A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.

A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.

Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.

A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.

Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.

People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.

San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.

Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.

Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.

Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.

Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.

Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.

A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.

Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.

A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.

People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.

Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.

Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.

People pray in Humacao on September 19.

A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.

People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.

People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.

A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.

Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.

A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.

Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.

Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.

People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.