The Middle East's toughest races

100km Pharaonic Race

Grab yourself a team of 10 for the 62-mile 100km Pharaonic Race . According to the race's website the event can trace its roots back to 690-665 BC, when "during the reign of King Taharka... the king went to inspect an army camp and found the soldiers in perfect physical fitness. It was then that he laid down the rules for the running race." Running between a number of pyramids, the king himself purportedly took part. No record of his finish time exists, however.