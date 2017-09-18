St. Louis had a law-and-order crisis long before these protests

(CNN) Jason Stockley, the white ex-police officer whose Friday acquittal in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith has sparked days of protests, may not have even faced trial without the "Ferguson Effect."

Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, shot and killed Smith, a 24-year-old suspected drug dealer, nearly three years before a Ferguson police officer shot and killed Michael Brown. But he wasn't charged until May 2016 — almost two years after Brown's August 2014 death, which sparked riots that gained national attention.

"Without the Mike Brown case ... the prosecution of Jason Stockley never would have happened," CNN's Thomas Lake wrote last month in a report on the so-called "Ferguson Effect."

People overturn trash cans and throw objects as police try to clear a violent crowd on Sept. 16, 2017, after Stockley's acquittal.

The concept suggests that police have faced increased scrutiny after Brown's death — so much so that some officers may be more hesitant to use force, even when necessary, because they fear backlash.

After the 2014 shooting, the Ferguson police department lost a third of its officers, and "those who remained were more cautious than before," Lake wrote.

