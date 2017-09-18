3 dead, 16 injured in New York bus collision

New York (CNN) Three people were killed and 16 were injured after a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus and a private tour bus collided in Queens, causing one of the buses to crash into a building.

The driver of the Dahlia Travel and Tours bus, which struck the building, was killed in the crash, along with a passenger in the MTA bus and a pedestrian on the sidewalk, according to the NYPD.

"We've had a really tragic morning here in Flushing, Queens. Just shocking to see the scene over there. Hard to compare it to anything I've ever seen, the sheer destruction from the impact of this collision," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a press conference Monday morning.

#FDNY members are removing passengers from the buses - 16 reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/wBU6NDT926 — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2017

According to the MTA, a Q20 bus was struck by the private bus on Northern Boulevard and Main Street at 6:21 a.m. Investigators were interviewing the driver of the MTA bus, who is among the injured.

The injured all have been transported to nearby hospitals, de Blasio said.

