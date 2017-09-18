Story highlights "We're in control, this is our city, and we're going to protect it," says police commissioner

A third night of protests following the acquittal of a former police officer in a fatal shooting

(CNN) More than 80 people were arrested after a third night of demonstrations in St. Louis over the acquittal of a former police officer who had been charged with first-degree murder.

Arrests came after police officers were assaulted and "a concentrated area" was hit with vandalism including broken windows, broken sidewalk flower pots and overturned trash cans, acting Police Commissioner Larry O'Toole told media at a briefing late Sunday.

"Some criminals assaulted law enforcement officers and threw chemicals and rocks at them. All of the officers' injuries were minor or moderate. All will be returned to duty soon," O'Toole said.

"We're in control, this is our city, and we're going to protect it."

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson blamed the vandalism on "agitators."