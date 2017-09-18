Lawyer: Police 'overreacted' in Georgia Tech student shooting death

Story highlights Officers repeatedly yelled for Scout Schultz, 21, to drop a knife

Schultz was president of an LGBTQ group at Georgia Tech

Atlanta (CNN)

A Georgia Tech senior was shot in the heart Saturday night because a campus police officer "overreacted," attorney L. Chris Stewart said in a news conference Monday.

Georgia Tech Police officers responded to a 911 call of a person with a knife and a gun on the downtown Atlanta campus at 11:17 p.m. They encountered Scout Schultz, 21, barefoot and "disoriented" in the middle of a "mental breakdown," Stewart said.

Cellphone video shows the officers repeatedly yelling at Schultz to put down the knife and not to move. In the video, after Schultz takes a few steps forward, an officer opens fire.

Stewart said that while some officers tried to de-esclate the situation, one went too far, leading Georgia Tech to cast Schultz as a "knife-wielding" threat even though the student was holding a closed multipurpose tool.

