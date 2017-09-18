Protests at Georgia Tech after police killed student

(CNN) Protests erupted late Monday on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, after police fatally shot a student who allegedly had a knife.

The violence took place around the time of a planned vigil for the student, Scout Schultz, 21, who was killed Saturday. Video on social media showed a police car in flames.

GT Police car under fire. Things got a little too far. #georgiatech #protest #police #fire #Hemphill #atlanta #georgia A post shared by Justin Yoo (@dyoo31) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Georgia Tech police urged students to stay inside and lock their doors.

The fatal encounter happened after police responded to a 911 call at 11:17 p.m. reporting a suspicious person on campus. The caller said the person -- described as a white male with long blond hair, white T-shirt and blue jeans, possibly intoxicated -- was holding a knife and possibly a gun.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz made that 911 call.

