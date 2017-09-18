(CNN) Happy Monday morning. It may get really awkward at the UN this week. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. POLITICS

Haley: Trump right on UN 'incompetence' in 2016

Haley: Trump right on UN 'incompetence' in 2016 01:50

Haley: Trump right on UN 'incompetence' in 2016

2. LONDON TRAIN ATTACK

London commuters began their work week today with heavy security on transport routes following Friday's terror attack. An improvised device exploded on a London Underground train as it arrived at Parsons Green station during the Friday morning rush hour, injuring 30 passengers . Two men have been arrested. Shortly after the explosion, ISIS claimed involvement. But the British Home Secretary said his office has no evidence to suggest the attack was ISIS' doing.

3. HURRICANES

The battered Caribbean just can't catch a break. After seeing many of their homes destroyed by Hurricane Irma, islanders now face another threat from Hurricane Maria , a Category 1 storm that's expected to strengthen to a Category 4 within two days. It's one of three storms churning in the Atlantic right now. The other two, Jose and Lee, aren't expected to make landfall, although Jose may cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the East Coast.

4. ST. LOUIS PROTESTS

More than 80 people were arrested after a third night of protests in St. Louis over the acquittal of a former police officer who'd been charged with first-degree murder. Throughout the weekend, demonstrations have been peaceful during the day. But things have sometimes turned violent at night, with roads blocked and rocks thrown at police.

In December 2011, then St. Louis officer Jason Stockley shot and killed motorist Anthony Lamar Smith, after a police chase over a suspected drug deal. On Friday, a judge found Stockley not guilty

Prosecutors had argued Stockley intended to kill Smith, citing audio from the internal police vehicle camera during the car chase in which he told his partner, "We're killing this motherf***er." They also said a revolver found in Smith's car had been planted by Stockley to justify the shooting.

The judge said people say all kinds of things in the heat of the moment and that Stockley couldn't have planted the gun because it was too large for him to hide from the cameras at the scene.

5. THE EMMYS

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

RIP Harry Dean Stanton

The sad-faced character actor best known for roles in "Alien," "Repo Man" and "Pretty in Pink," has died . He was 91.

Hail Mary in Florida

This last-second, 63-yard heave by Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is one of the best walk-off plays you'll ever see.

Got anything else better to do?

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus hit stores Friday , so there's still plenty of time to grab a lawn chair and wait in line outside your nearest Apple store.

Hop to it

We may soon get our first book that dishes dirt on the inner workings of the Trump White House, and its main source is -- a rabbit

New blue

We didn't realize the world was clamoring for another blue crayon , but apparently, it was, so Crayola came up with something called "Bluetiful."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"They're hot and uncomfortable, and when you get out of them, you kind of slither out of them like a worm"

AND FINALLY ...

Kidz bop

Watching this baby's reaction as he hears his dad play the guitar for the first time will give you, as they say, all the feels.