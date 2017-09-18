Story highlights Giro is one of cycling's Grand Tours

First time race held outside Europe

(CNN) One of cycling's biggest races will begin outside of Europe for the first time, it has been announced.

The 2018 Giro d'Italia's first three stages will take place in Israel, making the May race next year he biggest sporting event the country has hosted.

"The start from Jerusalem is a metaphorical bridge between our two lands, made up of history, culture and traditions," said Italian Sports Minister Luca Lotti, who was in Jerusalem to make the announcement.

The first day of the Corsa Rosa will be a 10-kilometer time trial in Jerusalem that starts and ends near the historic Old City.

The first three stages of next year's Giro d'Italia will be in Israel

The second day will be a 167km ride from Haifa in northern Israel to Tel Aviv, while the final day will be a 226km race from Beer Sheva through the Negev desert to the resort city of Eilat in the south of the country.