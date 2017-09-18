Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Gennady Golovkin punches Canelo Alvarez during their middleweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. The highly anticipated bout ended in a controversial draw. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland catches a 63-yard "Hail Mary" touchdown pass to defeat Tennessee on Saturday, September 16. See the game-winning play Hide Caption 2 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Teammates shower Jay Bruce of the Cleveland Indians after his 10th-inning double defeated the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, September 14. The 3-2 walk-off victory was the last in Cleveland's 22-game winning streak. That's the longest streak in American League history and the second-longest in the history of Major League Baseball. Hide Caption 3 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Serbian figure skater Antonina Dubinina performs Friday, September 15, during the Lombardia Trophy competition in Bergamo, Italy. Hide Caption 4 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko kicks the ball during a German league match against Cologne on Sunday, September 17. Hide Caption 5 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Ferrari teammates Sebastian Vettel, left, and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the start of the Formula One race in Singapore on Sunday, September 17. Lewis Hamilton won the rain-soaked race. Hide Caption 6 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta's Adrian Clayborn during an NFL game on Sunday, September 17. The Falcons sacked Rodgers three times and won 34-23 in what was a rematch of last year's NFC Championship. It was the first regular-season game played at Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hide Caption 7 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Belgium's David Goffin celebrates after winning his Davis Cup singles match against Australia's John Millman on Friday, September 15. Belgium went on to defeat the Australians 3-2 and clinch a spot in the final against France. Hide Caption 8 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Marlen Esparza punches Aracely Palacios during their flyweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. Esparza won the six-round fight by a unanimous decision. Hide Caption 9 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills makes a touchdown catch in the end zone as Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Jatavis Brown tries to get his hand on the ball during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, September 17, in Carson, California. Hide Caption 10 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos British canoeist Joe Clarke trains at a water park in London on Wednesday, September 13. Clarke won Olympic gold last year in the individual K-1 event. Hide Caption 11 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt pretends to sleep on the ball after scoring a touchdown against Philadelphia on Sunday, September 17. The NFL has relaxed its rules this year on touchdown celebrations. Hide Caption 12 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Onosho throws Harumafuji during the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo on Thursday, September 14. Hide Caption 13 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Daniel Laruelle, a slackliner from South Africa, balances near Switzerland's Moleson peak as he competes in the Highline Extreme event on Friday, September 15. Hide Caption 14 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos USC running back Ronald Jones II, top, is stuffed at the goal line by Texas defenders on Saturday, September 16. In what was a rematch of the legendary 2006 Rose Bowl, USC escaped with a 27-24 victory in double overtime. Hide Caption 15 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Anna Nordqvist covers her face after winning the Evian Championship in a playoff on Sunday, September 17. It was the Swede's second major victory. Hide Caption 16 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Bayern Munich teammates Thomas Muller, left, and Robert Lewandowski celebrate Muller's opening goal during a German league match against Mainz on Saturday, September 16. Bayern rolled to a 4-0 victory. Hide Caption 17 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Pittsburgh defensive backs Joe Haden and Artie Burns leap over Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook after Cook was tackled just short of the goal line on Sunday, September 17. Hide Caption 18 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Philadelphia rookie Cameron Perkins is doused by teammate Tommy Joseph after the Phillies' 10-0 victory against Miami on Thursday, September 14. Perkins hit his first career home run during the game. Hide Caption 19 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos People watch high-diver Rhiannan Iffland train in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Thursday, September 14. Mostar was the latest stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Hide Caption 20 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Washington running back Chris Thompson reaches the end zone during an NFL game in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17. Thompson had two touchdowns in the game as the Redskins defeated the Rams 27-20. Hide Caption 21 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Minnesota outfielders Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler mimic basketball players as they celebrate a 13-7 victory over Toronto on Sunday, September 17. Hide Caption 22 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Rich Berberian Jr. hits a shot out of the bunker during the PGA Cup, an international team competition in Ottershaw, England, on Sunday, September 17. Berberian won his singles match, but the US team still lost to the team from Great Britain and Ireland. Hide Caption 23 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Slovenian center Gasper Vidmar, center, tussles with Serbian center Boban Marjanovic during the EuroBasket final on Sunday, September 17. Slovenia won 93-85 behind 35 points from Goran Dragic. Dragic was named the tournament's MVP. Hide Caption 24 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Cleveland tight end David Njoku spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown in Baltimore on Sunday, September 17. It was the Browns' only touchdown in the game, as Baltimore won 24-10. Hide Caption 25 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos New Zealand rugby player Kieran Read is seen above a scrum during a Rugby Championship match against South Africa on Saturday, September 16. Hide Caption 26 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. crashes into the ground as he tries to make a diving catch against St. Louis on Sunday, September 17. Hide Caption 27 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Southampton defender Maya Yoshida and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke compete for a header during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, September 16. Hide Caption 28 of 29