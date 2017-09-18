Breaking News

What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

Updated 10:11 PM ET, Mon September 18, 2017

Gennady Golovkin punches Canelo Alvarez during their middleweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. The highly anticipated bout ended in a controversial draw.
Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland catches a 63-yard "Hail Mary" touchdown pass to defeat Tennessee on Saturday, September 16. See the game-winning play
Teammates shower Jay Bruce of the Cleveland Indians after his 10th-inning double defeated the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, September 14. The 3-2 walk-off victory was the last in Cleveland&#39;s 22-game winning streak. That&#39;s the longest streak in American League history and the second-longest in the history of Major League Baseball.
Teammates shower Jay Bruce of the Cleveland Indians after his 10th-inning double defeated the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, September 14. The 3-2 walk-off victory was the last in Cleveland's 22-game winning streak. That's the longest streak in American League history and the second-longest in the history of Major League Baseball.
Serbian figure skater Antonina Dubinina performs Friday, September 15, during the Lombardia Trophy competition in Bergamo, Italy.
Serbian figure skater Antonina Dubinina performs Friday, September 15, during the Lombardia Trophy competition in Bergamo, Italy.
Dortmund&#39;s Andriy Yarmolenko kicks the ball during a German league match against Cologne on Sunday, September 17.
Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko kicks the ball during a German league match against Cologne on Sunday, September 17.
Ferrari teammates Sebastian Vettel, left, and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the start of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/17/motorsport/singapore-gp-f1-rain-vettel-hamilton-verstappen-ricciardo-ferrari/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Formula One race in Singapore&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, September 17. Lewis Hamilton won the rain-soaked race.
Ferrari teammates Sebastian Vettel, left, and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the start of the Formula One race in Singapore on Sunday, September 17. Lewis Hamilton won the rain-soaked race.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta&#39;s Adrian Clayborn during an NFL game on Sunday, September 17. The Falcons sacked Rodgers three times and won 34-23 in what was a rematch of last year&#39;s NFC Championship. It was the first regular-season game played at Atlanta&#39;s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta's Adrian Clayborn during an NFL game on Sunday, September 17. The Falcons sacked Rodgers three times and won 34-23 in what was a rematch of last year's NFC Championship. It was the first regular-season game played at Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Belgium&#39;s David Goffin celebrates after winning his Davis Cup singles match against Australia&#39;s John Millman on Friday, September 15. Belgium went on to defeat the Australians 3-2 and clinch a spot in the final against France.
Belgium's David Goffin celebrates after winning his Davis Cup singles match against Australia's John Millman on Friday, September 15. Belgium went on to defeat the Australians 3-2 and clinch a spot in the final against France.
Marlen Esparza punches Aracely Palacios during their flyweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. Esparza won the six-round fight by a unanimous decision.
Marlen Esparza punches Aracely Palacios during their flyweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. Esparza won the six-round fight by a unanimous decision.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills makes a touchdown catch in the end zone as Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Jatavis Brown tries to get his hand on the ball during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, September 17, in Carson, California.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills makes a touchdown catch in the end zone as Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Jatavis Brown tries to get his hand on the ball during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, September 17, in Carson, California.
British canoeist Joe Clarke trains at a water park in London on Wednesday, September 13. Clarke won Olympic gold last year in the individual K-1 event.
British canoeist Joe Clarke trains at a water park in London on Wednesday, September 13. Clarke won Olympic gold last year in the individual K-1 event.
Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt pretends to sleep on the ball after scoring a touchdown against Philadelphia on Sunday, September 17. The NFL has relaxed its rules this year on touchdown celebrations.
Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt pretends to sleep on the ball after scoring a touchdown against Philadelphia on Sunday, September 17. The NFL has relaxed its rules this year on touchdown celebrations.
Onosho throws Harumafuji during the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo on Thursday, September 14.
Onosho throws Harumafuji during the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo on Thursday, September 14.
Daniel Laruelle, a slackliner from South Africa, balances near Switzerland&#39;s Moleson peak as he competes in the Highline Extreme event on Friday, September 15.
Daniel Laruelle, a slackliner from South Africa, balances near Switzerland's Moleson peak as he competes in the Highline Extreme event on Friday, September 15.
USC running back Ronald Jones II, top, is stuffed at the goal line by Texas defenders on Saturday, September 16. In what was a rematch of the legendary 2006 Rose Bowl, USC escaped with a 27-24 victory in double overtime.
USC running back Ronald Jones II, top, is stuffed at the goal line by Texas defenders on Saturday, September 16. In what was a rematch of the legendary 2006 Rose Bowl, USC escaped with a 27-24 victory in double overtime.
Anna Nordqvist covers her face after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/17/golf/golf-nordqvist-evian-championship-playoff/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the Evian Championship&lt;/a&gt; in a playoff on Sunday, September 17. It was the Swede&#39;s second major victory.
Anna Nordqvist covers her face after winning the Evian Championship in a playoff on Sunday, September 17. It was the Swede's second major victory.
Bayern Munich teammates Thomas Muller, left, and Robert Lewandowski celebrate Muller&#39;s opening goal during a German league match against Mainz on Saturday, September 16. Bayern rolled to a 4-0 victory.
Bayern Munich teammates Thomas Muller, left, and Robert Lewandowski celebrate Muller's opening goal during a German league match against Mainz on Saturday, September 16. Bayern rolled to a 4-0 victory.
Pittsburgh defensive backs Joe Haden and Artie Burns leap over Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook after Cook was tackled just short of the goal line on Sunday, September 17.
Pittsburgh defensive backs Joe Haden and Artie Burns leap over Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook after Cook was tackled just short of the goal line on Sunday, September 17.
Philadelphia rookie Cameron Perkins is doused by teammate Tommy Joseph after the Phillies&#39; 10-0 victory against Miami on Thursday, September 14. Perkins hit his first career home run during the game.
Philadelphia rookie Cameron Perkins is doused by teammate Tommy Joseph after the Phillies' 10-0 victory against Miami on Thursday, September 14. Perkins hit his first career home run during the game.
People watch high-diver Rhiannan Iffland train in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Thursday, September 14. Mostar was the latest stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
People watch high-diver Rhiannan Iffland train in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Thursday, September 14. Mostar was the latest stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
Washington running back Chris Thompson reaches the end zone during an NFL game in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17. Thompson had two touchdowns in the game as the Redskins defeated the Rams 27-20.
Washington running back Chris Thompson reaches the end zone during an NFL game in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17. Thompson had two touchdowns in the game as the Redskins defeated the Rams 27-20.
Minnesota outfielders Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler mimic basketball players as they celebrate a 13-7 victory over Toronto on Sunday, September 17.
Minnesota outfielders Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler mimic basketball players as they celebrate a 13-7 victory over Toronto on Sunday, September 17.
Rich Berberian Jr. hits a shot out of the bunker during the PGA Cup, an international team competition in Ottershaw, England, on Sunday, September 17. Berberian won his singles match, but the US team still lost to the team from Great Britain and Ireland.
Rich Berberian Jr. hits a shot out of the bunker during the PGA Cup, an international team competition in Ottershaw, England, on Sunday, September 17. Berberian won his singles match, but the US team still lost to the team from Great Britain and Ireland.
Slovenian center Gasper Vidmar, center, tussles with Serbian center Boban Marjanovic during &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2733702-eurobasket-2017-final-goran-dragics-35-points-power-slovenia-past-serbia&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the EuroBasket final&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, September 17. Slovenia won 93-85 behind 35 points from Goran Dragic. Dragic was named the tournament&#39;s MVP.
Slovenian center Gasper Vidmar, center, tussles with Serbian center Boban Marjanovic during the EuroBasket final on Sunday, September 17. Slovenia won 93-85 behind 35 points from Goran Dragic. Dragic was named the tournament's MVP.
Cleveland tight end David Njoku spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown in Baltimore on Sunday, September 17. It was the Browns&#39; only touchdown in the game, as Baltimore won 24-10.
Cleveland tight end David Njoku spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown in Baltimore on Sunday, September 17. It was the Browns' only touchdown in the game, as Baltimore won 24-10.
New Zealand rugby player Kieran Read is seen above a scrum during a Rugby Championship match against South Africa on Saturday, September 16.
New Zealand rugby player Kieran Read is seen above a scrum during a Rugby Championship match against South Africa on Saturday, September 16.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. crashes into the ground as he tries to make a diving catch against St. Louis on Sunday, September 17.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. crashes into the ground as he tries to make a diving catch against St. Louis on Sunday, September 17.
Southampton defender Maya Yoshida and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke compete for a header during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, September 16.
Southampton defender Maya Yoshida and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke compete for a header during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, September 16.
A rainbow appears over a cricket ground in Taunton, England, during a Division One match between Somerset and Lancashire on Thursday, September 14.
A rainbow appears over a cricket ground in Taunton, England, during a Division One match between Somerset and Lancashire on Thursday, September 14. See 32 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 29 amazing sports photos from September 12 through September 18.