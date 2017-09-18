Breaking News

How one Dubai running club sparked a fitness craze

By Jenni Marsh and Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 9:10 PM ET, Mon September 18, 2017

A man runs in the desert heat during the Challenge Triathlon Dubai. Despite scorching temperatures, running is a popular pursuit in the emirate, which is home to one of the world's richest marathons.

Scroll through the gallery to explore some of the Middle East's toughest races.
Marathon des SablesOne of the world's best-known endurance races, the Marathon des Sables pushes runners to the limit in the Moroccan Sahara. In 2017 the 32nd race was 160 miles long. Runners are supplied with only water and a tent for the multi-stage event, and must endure freezing nights in the desert. The equivalent of five and a half marathons, 20% of which is run over sand dunes, the race organizers are quite happy to stress its difficulty. The meek need not apply.
Iranian Silk Road UltramarathonIran's premier ultramarathon comes in two flavors: the Lite (93 miles) and the Integral (155 miles). Raced across six stages, competitors carry about 22 pounds of equipment -- clothing and food -- and run from early morning until mid-afternoon in the September heat, working their way across the Dasht-e-Lut desert in southeastern Iran. After 38 years, men and women now run alongside each other.
Wadi Bih RunCelebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017, Oman's most celebrated race is divided into solo and team events. Teams run either 31 or 45 miles between them, with each runner covering 6.2 miles at least, baton in hand. The solo event is raced across either 19, 31 or 47 miles. The route requires competitors to run from the coast up into the Hajar mountains before turning around and racing back down.
Mountain to Valley Relay134 miles in the Yizrael Valley in northern Israel is a lush alternative to many of the Middle East's ultra races. Organizers claim the race typically takes 20 hours, with either 4, 6 or 8 teammates splitting 24 stages between them.
TransOmaniaRacing from the Arabian Sea to the Indian Ocean, the TransOmania ultra marathon covers either 81, 124 or 177 miles. Tents and water are provided for the event, which takes up to six days. Participants can choose to race either in stages or non-stop, with the latter required to cover the furthest distance in under 100 hours.
100km Pharaonic RaceGrab yourself a team of 10 for the 62-mile 100km Pharaonic Race. According to the race's website the event can trace its roots back to 690-665 BC, when "during the reign of King Taharka... the king went to inspect an army camp and found the soldiers in perfect physical fitness. It was then that he laid down the rules for the running race." Running between a number of pyramids, the king himself purportedly took part. No record of his finish time exists, however.
Dead Sea UltramarathonCompetitors dip 1,312 feet below sea level by the time they've finished the 30-mile Dead Sea Ultramarathon in Jordan. The race has a 6:00am start for the ultra runners, but you'll need to cross the finish line by 12:00pm or your time will not be recorded.
4 Deserts RaceUntil 2014, Egypt hosted one of the four legs of the 4 Deserts Race -- a daunting task, even for elite ultra runners. Before then, competitors would race across 155 miles in seven days, camping out under the stars between six grueling stages. Political turmoil in Egypt saw the race relocated to Namibia, where it has joined the Atacama Crossing in Chile, the Gobi March in China and the so-called "Last Desert" of Antarctica. A winner is crowned after 620 miles in total.
Story highlights

  • The Desert Road Runners is the oldest running club in Dubai, former in 1985
  • Despite its inferno-like summer temperatures, running in the emirate has exploded in recent years

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN)It's 35 degrees Celsius on the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, and a group of women wearing tiny shorts and Lycra vests are about to jog with men around a public park in Dubai.

My feelings of apprehension are twofold.
One: exercising in this heat seems masochistic. Two: women in Dubai are generally expected to dress conservatively in public.
    But in the sort of cultural contradiction that has come to typify Dubai, concern is not needed. Female runners, it transpires, are unofficially absolved from observing the emirate's religious rules of sartorial decency.
    And as for the temperature? Well, the mercury hit 45 degrees Celsius last week.
    Welcome to Dubai's oldest running club -- possibly one of the most hardcore sports groups in the world.

    Dubai's oldest running club

    When the Desert Road Runners (DRR) first braved the heat in 1989, Dubai had a lot more desert than it did road.
    The Burj Khalifa had not yet been conceived of. Emirates airline was four years old. And the population was about 500,000. It's nearly three million today, 2.3 million of whom are non-Emiratis.
    In short, it was a different world -- one with not a sail-shaped skyscraper in sight.
    "It really started as a social club for British expats," Graham Rafferty, who has been club coordinator since 1998, and a member since 199, tells CNN. "Initially, we used to run in the streets. Then the streets got too busy."
    Some of the Dubai Road Runners, pictured in August 2017.
    Some of the Dubai Road Runners, pictured in August 2017.
    In 1991, this merry band of 20 runners founded Dubai's first 10km race, The Dubai Desert Road Run, which is still held every September.
    "In the early days, the Ukrainian National Athletics Squad used to come out to Dubai to train in winter, enter the 10k and take all the prizes," laughs Rafferty.
    The only local competition the DRR had back then were the Abu Dhabi Striders, who had been racing around their patch of desert since 1984.
    But in 1995, the regional running scene was transformed with the birth of the Dubai Creek Striders, who earmarked as their turf Dubai's pretty old town, home to the Gold Souk and Al Fahidi Fort.
    What began as a club of four soon proliferated, and in 2002 the Striders founded the Dubai Creek Striders Half Marathon.
    Rivalry was ignited in a running inferno.

    Extreme runners

    Tia Jones arrived in Dubai in 2004 from Australia, after her husband took a job with an oil and gas company in the emirate.
    "At first, I was despondent because I thought I wouldn't be able to run here," she says. "People forget that when the temperature is 42 degrees Celsius the 'real feel temperature' can be up to 56 with the humidity. That's what the body feels when it runs."
    The rugged landscape of Hatta, seen in 2015 during the cycling Dubai Tour.
    The rugged landscape of Hatta, seen in 2015 during the cycling Dubai Tour.
    Jones joined the DRR and discovered extreme ways to beat the heat.
    "We get up at 2am in the morning and drive out to Hatta," she says of the UAE town at the foot of the Al Hajar mountains. "You start as early as you can and then come back."
    Mountain runs are vital training, she explains, "to get the elevation because Dubai is flat" and many international races are not.
    Jones, like many other DRR members, is now an ultra-marathon runner, currently focused on time-based track racing.
    "I do a 12-hour run on a 400m track to see how many miles I can do in that time. I've just done a 24-hour (race) and managed 211km (131 miles). I was quite happy with that."
    The Striders are also producing more ultra-marathon runners.
    Having a strong South African contingency, this year the club sent 14 runners to the famous Comrades ultra-marathon of 89 km (56 miles) between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
    "Three years ago, we were only entering two or three runners (in Comrades)," Neil Goulsbra, vice chair of the Striders, tells CNN.

    Running out of control?

    What started out as a niche hobby, something that "crazy" expats did to fill the time, has become a phenomenon in Dubai.
    The DRR now has 200 members, the Striders are pushing 850 and there are countless other running clubs across the emirate.
    In 2007, the Dubai Marathon launched, and has been followed by countless events from skyscraper dashes such as the 30 Vertical Run Almas Tower, which see runners scale a 64-story building, to the corporate-sponsored 3 Bloomberg Square Mile Relay.
    "Running as a sport in Dubai has dramatically changed. When I arrived in 1996, there were two to three races," says Rafferty. "Now there are about two races per week.
    "The commercial events are pushing out the club events, soaking up the sponsorship and getting high numbers but only 10% are really runners. The rest are turning up for the T-shirt."
    Runners at the starting line of the Dubai Marathon, January 23, 2015. First run in the year 2000, the marathon is now extremely popular, with the winner receiving $200,000 -- one of the highest race prizes in the world.
    Runners at the starting line of the Dubai Marathon, January 23, 2015. First run in the year 2000, the marathon is now extremely popular, with the winner receiving $200,000 -- one of the highest race prizes in the world.
    Some of the wider region's most interesting races, however, have flourished.
    The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon just north of Dubai, for example, is known globally for its lightning quick times, while the Wadi Bih Run has turned a popular hike in the Wadi Khabb Shamsi into a wildly successful race along the Arabian Gulf coast of Oman.
    Founded in 1993, it is the oldest race in Middle East and, for some, the ultimate regional long-distance, consisting of two relays (50km, 72km), and three solo races (30km, 50km, 72km).

    Positive outcome

    While the DRR and Striders are perhaps victims of their own success, there is another notable way in which these clubs are a unique force for good.
    On the sweltering morning CNN joins the DRR, its runners hail from Cameroon, India, South Africa, Germany, England, Italy and Canada -- a mix of nationalities you'd be pushed to find at a Dubai Friday brunch -- and hold jobs up and down the economic spectrum.
    And although none were present, I'm assured the group has Emirati members. Today, the group is congratulating Michael Lobo, a logistics manager from Goa, India, who aged 65 has just qualified for his second Boston Marathon.
    He recalls how in 2014, he qualified for the same race by just 15 seconds.
    "I got a call in the middle of the night to say I'd qualified," he grins.
    "It felt like winning the lottery."