Voting commission member calls for hard-liner's resignation after email

Critics of the panel have seen the email as confirmation of their worst fears

Washington (CNN) A member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is calling on a voter fraud hard-liner to resign from the panel after a controversial email he sent about the panel's makeup became public.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said it remains "an open question" whether the commission can continue its mission and stopped short of demanding Heritage Foundation expert Hans von Spakovsky step down -- but said "certainly" he should start with an apology.

At issue is an email sent by von Spakovsky to the Justice Department in February that was made public in a Freedom of Information Act request by the Campaign Legal Center last week. Von Spakovsky was named to the commission in June.

In the email, which made its way to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, von Spakovsky says he had received a "very disturbing phone call" that the commission would be "bipartisan and include Democrats."

"There isn't a single Democratic official that will do anything other than obstruct any investigation of voter fraud and issue constant public announcements criticizing the commission and what it is doing," von Spakovsky wrote. "If they are picking mainstream Republican officials and/or academics to man this commission it will be an abject failure because there aren't any that know anything about this or who have paid any attention to the issue over the years."

