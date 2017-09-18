(CNN) All eyes are on New York City as leaders from around the world convene at the United Nations for the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. While President Donald Trump's first appearance and address -- which UN ambassador Nikki Haley has said "slaps the right people" and "hugs the right people"-- will certainly make news, the annual geopolitical gathering has a long history of headline grabbing moments.

Khrushchev's shoe banging moment

Soviet politician Nikita S. Khrushchev rises to his feet during a speech by British prime minister Harold Macmillan during the 15th session of the UN General Assembly at New York, September 9, 1960.

Gadhafi rips the charter

Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi delivers an address to the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters September 23, 2009 in New York City.

Castro's hours-long address

Cuban President Fidel Castro addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Although 96 minutes outranked the typical length of UNGA speeches, it paled in comparison to the more than four-hour-long address by Cuba's Fidel Castro. His 1960 speech ran 269 minutes, according to the UN , and blasted American "aggression" and "imperialism." The speech prompted the US to submit a "fact sheet" to the UN Secretary General that aimed to discredit Castro's claims.

Ahmadinejad's attacks on the West

In both his 2010 and 2011 speeches, then-Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's antagonistic speeches prompted walkouts by delegates from Western countries. In 2010, he claimed that the US had helped orchestrate the 9/11 terrorist attacks, adding that the attacks were aimed at reversing "the declining American economy and its scripts on the Middle East in order to save the Zionist regime." In 2011, Ahmadinejad accused Europe of using the Holocaust as an excuse to support Israel and he said that the US killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden instead of investigating "hidden elements involved in September 11."

Chavez's "devilish" insults against Bush

In 2006, Hugo Chavez, then the leader of Venezuela, took to the podium the day after then-President George W. Bush addressed the assembly. Chavez proceeded to repeatedly refer to the US leader as "the devil" and rail against Bush for "talking as if he owned the world."

"Yesterday, the devil came here, right here," he said, making the sign of the cross. "And it smells of sulfur still today."

Arafat's "olive branch" or "gun"

12th November 1974: Palesinian resistance leader and Palestine Liberation Organisation chairman Yasser Arafat speaking at a plenary session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Yasser Arafat, the former leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), addressed the UN General Assembly in 1974, to call for the establishment of a Palestinian state that would welcome Muslim, Christians and Jews, according to a New York Times article from the time. Toward the end of his speech, Arafat issued what some saw as a threat of increased guerrilla violence if such a state was not created.

"I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter's gun," he said. "Do not let the olive branch fall from my hands."

Netanyahu's red line

In 2012, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN to draw "a clear red line" to stop Iran's development of nuclear weapons. During his speech, Netanyahu revealed a chart with a cartoon bomb sectioned off into various parts.

"A red line should be drawn here," he said, marking one towards the top of the illustration, "before Iran completes the second stage of nuclear enrichment necessary to make a bomb."

