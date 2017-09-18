NYT: Cobb overheard talking about colleagues, Russia probe at DC steakhouse

Story highlights Cobb was hired to oversee the White House's response to the Russia probe

He was overheard talking about colleagues and work at a Washington steakhouse

Washington (CNN) White House attorney Ty Cobb was overheard talking about the Russia probe and some of his colleagues at a Washington steakhouse by a New York Times reporter, the publication reported Sunday night.

Cobb, who was hired to oversee the White House's legal and media response to the investigation into Russian meddling, was heard talking openly about the Russia investigation with John Dowd, a Washington lawyer with experience in high-profile political cases.

"The White House counsel's office is being very conservative with this stuff," Cobb reportedly told Dowd at BLT Steak in Washington last week. "Our view is we're not hiding anything."

He added White House counsel Don McGahn had "a couple of documents locked in a safe" that he suggested he wanted access to.

Cobb also expressed concern with a White House lawyer he didn't name in the conversation.

