Trump has a long history with the UN -- and it involves marble

Before he became president, Trump had visited the UN in a business capacity

United Nations (CNN) When President Donald Trump opened his maiden remarks here Monday, it wasn't diplomacy on his mind. Instead it was real estate.

"I actually saw great potential right across the street, to be honest with you," he said during his first event at the United Nations General Assembly, an event he'd previously regarded mainly for its offensive emerald marble.

He was referring to the Trump World Tower building, erected directly across the street from the UN complex, with a view over the garden toward the East River. When the sun shines through the smoked-glass facade on late summer afternoons, an orange glow descends on Turtle Bay.

As world leaders gather this week for the yearly diplomatic confab, two New York institutions are converging. The United Nations and Trump are intrinsically connected to the city, both dotting the skyline and enmeshing themselves in the fabric of the city.

Spending the longest stretch of time in his hometown since taking office in January, Trump is basking in the attention of an institution he's spent the past decades observing only from the outside. On the occasions he attempted to insert himself into the body's affairs, he was roundly rebuffed.

