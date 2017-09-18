(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's recent legislative deals with President Donald Trump are not enough to change Rep. Seth Moulton's mind about the need for new party leadership. For the Massachusetts congressman, it's necessary for Democrats to "start winning again."

"I give her a lot of credit for doing that. It's credit that's well deserved," Moulton said of Pelosi's negotiations on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. "But she would be in a much better negotiating position if Democrats controlled the House of Representatives than we are in now. And that's why I think it's so important that we have a leadership change so that we can start winning again."

Pelosi has led the Democratic caucus in the House since 2003 and has said she would have retired had Hillary Clinton won last year's presidential election.

Moulton said his call for fresh leadership "is nothing personal against Nancy Pelosi," arguing that Pelosi has become too much of a lightning rod for Republicans to unify their opposition.

"A lot of that isn't entirely fair either, the way she's been painted by the Republicans. In fact, it's in some ways, it's just totally immoral. It's wrong. But nonetheless it's been effective," Moulton told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

