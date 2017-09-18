Story highlights Republicans have a September 30 deadline to pass health care bill with 51 Senate votes

Sens. McCain and Murkowski opposed the last GOP health care measure

Washington (CNN) Senate Republicans are coming back to Washington Monday night to find a new effort to revamp Obamacare is in full swing. And many of the key votes say they're undecided.

Sen. John McCain -- who helped defeat the GOP health care bill this summer -- says he is still "deeply disturbed" by the process Congress is using to try to repeal Obamacare.

"We've had nine months. That's my answer. We've had nine months to get it done and we haven't," McCain, R-Arizona, told CNN. "Is it my problem now that we only have a week? It's not my problem."

But despite his feeling that a health care bill should go through committee, like the National Defense Authorization Act, McCain told CNN on Monday that he is "looking at it very carefully."

