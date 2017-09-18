Senate Dems urge Trump to make key appointments amid North Korea crisis

Story highlights Democrats who signed the letter expressed "deep concern" that no ambassador has been nominated to South Korea

The letter noted that the Senate has already confirmed 20 ambassadorships

(CNN) Amid increased tensions with North Korea, a group of Senate Democrats have written a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to make appointments to several unfilled posts with responsibility for the region, including the ambassador to South Korea.

The letter's 10 authors, including members of the Intelligence, Armed Services, and Foreign Relations committees, expressed "deep concern" that no ambassador had been nominated.

"As North Korea continues its illegal nuclear weapons program, commits blatant violations of international law, and makes threats to our country and allies, the confirmation of a US ambassador to the Republic of Korea must be prioritized," the letter said.

The letter noted that the Senate had already confirmed 20 ambassadorships, saying that the appointment of an ambassador to Seoul would "affirmatively convey to our (South Korean) allies that our relationship is valued in the same manner as these nations."

The authors also called for the appointment of an Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs as well as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, saying that permanent appointees would help ensure that recent sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs were properly enforces.

Read More