Sean Spicer: 'Of course' I regret inauguration crowd lecture

Washington (CNN) Sean Spicer said "of course" he regrets the time he trashed the press for reporting accurately on President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day crowd, The New York Times reported.

The Times did not state specifically the wording of the question Spicer was responding to.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to Trump, said Spicer was using "alternative facts" when he disputed the inauguration coverage.

Spicer's latest comments came a day after he played a prominent role in the Emmy Awards, taking the stage and mocking the first comments he made in the White House briefing room as the President's principal spokesman.

"This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period -- both in person and around the world," he said.

Spicer, who resigned when Trump tapped Anthony Scaramucci for what became a brief stint as communications director, drew controversy on the job for his misleading statements and confrontational approach to the press corps.