Russia bombed location in Syria near where US troops were present

Story highlights US personnel were "at most a couple of miles" away from the where the bomb landed

The incident sparked high level discussions Sunday between the US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister

(CNN) US troops were present when Russian warplanes bombed US backed anti-ISIS fighters in Syria on Saturday, two US officials told CNN, highlighting how close the two countries came to a major international incident.

A team of US Special Operations Forces were advising US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces at the location the Russians struck in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, one US official said.

US personnel were "at most a couple of miles" away from the where the bomb landed, the official added.

The US troops provided medical care to members of the Syrian Democratic Forces that were wounded in the airstrike, an image of which was tweeted out by the coalition.

The US is still looking at the possibility the strike so close to US troops, and the SDF fighters it supports, may have been an error by the Russian pilot or a bomb that went astray rather than a deliberate attack on US troops by the Russians, the US official said.

Read More