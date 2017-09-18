Story highlights New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is on trial, and the case is moving slowly

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial is expected to last up to two months -- and patience already appears to be wearing thin.

"I'm sick and tired of listening to this," US District Court Judge William Walls barked at an attorney Monday morning, kicking off week three of the trial in Newark, New Jersey. "We'll be here until this time next year if I permit you to ask needless questions."

And judging by the looks of the jury at certain points -- slumped over or shifting in their chairs, rubbing their faces and at least a few periodically resting their eyes Monday -- they were equally exhausted listening to prosecutors slog through even the more salacious bits of evidence in the case.

Prosecutors accuse the New Jersey Democrat of accepting rides on private jets and upscale vacations from his friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors -- allegations the two men deny.

And while much of the factual evidence is not in dispute, prosecutors and defense lawyers continue to joust with each other, and the judge, frequently during the trial over what the jury is and is not allowed to hear.

