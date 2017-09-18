(CNN) Sen. Lisa Murkowski could determine the fate of the Republican Party's last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare.

Sound familiar? The Alaska Republican has been here before.

It was less than two months ago that Murkowski was one of three GOP senators to vote against legislation to gut the Affordable Care Act, effectively killing her Republican colleagues' campaign to repeal the health care law -- at least until this week.

Now, her colleagues are looking to her again.

What was viewed as a long-shot proposal even until last week from GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy suddenly gained new life this week, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making it clear that he will bring the proposal up for a vote -- if and when he has secured the 50 votes. That means Murkowski once again stands to potentially be a third "no" -- Sen. Rand Paul has come out in opposition already, while Sen. Susan Collins has been publicly critical.

