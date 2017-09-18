Story highlights Ivanka Trump is attending the United Nations General Assembly

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is back in her native New York City and stepping out on her own for meetings at the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Joining her father at UNGA, the first daughter and senior adviser to the President will privately attend meetings of her own, a source familiar with the meetings told CNN.

Trump has faced criticism over her White House role: She's been physically absent for some of her father's most high-profile, controversial decisions -- as well as failed to cajole him into siding with her on issues such as climate change -- leading some to question her effectiveness as an adviser.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump is expected to attend meetings with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, International Committee for the Red Cross president Peter Maurer, and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, and have coffee with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

Each meeting pertains to topics within Trump's West Wing portfolio, which includes work on paid family leave, a childcare tax credit, workforce development, ending human trafficking and promoting education for science technology, engineering and math, among other initiatives.

