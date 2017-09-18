Story highlights Clinton's new book is called "What Happened"

In it, she writes she became obsessed with the Russia investigation

(CNN) Hillary Clinton, in an interview that aired Monday on NPR, said she "would not" rule out questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election if Russian interference is deeper than currently known.

The comment, a remarkable step for the former Democratic nominee, exemplifies Clinton's belief that President Donald Trump and his campaign could have knowingly received help from Russian operatives in the 2016 election.

Clinton has said previously that she conceded to Trump quickly and attended his inauguration because the nation's peaceful transfer of power is critical. But her comments to NPR signal that as the depths of Russia's interference are revealed she could envision a time when she questions Trump's legitimacy as president.

NPR's Terry Gross asked Clinton directly during the interview whether she would "completely rule out questioning the legitimacy of this election if we learn that the Russian interference in the election is even deeper than we know now?"

"No. I would not," Clinton said.

Read More