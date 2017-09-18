Cohn: Trump still planning to withdraw from Paris climate accord

Story highlights Gary Cohn is Trump's top economic adviser

Cohn met with the climate ministers on Monday

New York (CNN) A top White House adviser affirmed Monday President Donald Trump plans to withdraw from the Paris climate accord during a morning meeting of climate ministers, according to a person familiar with his remarks.

Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic adviser, reiterated that Trump plans to follow through with the withdrawal unless there's a way to strike an agreement more favorable to the United States.

Cohn met with the climate ministers from more than a dozen large economy nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The message came after a European diplomat told reporters over the weekend that a Trump administration envoy appeared to signal a softening stance during a meeting of climate ministers in Montreal.

A major point of contention between the United States and its global allies, the Paris climate accord issue reappeared just as Trump makes his major diplomatic debut at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.

