This year's Emmy Awards might as well have been a Trump roast

Washington (CNN) From the moment Sean Spicer -- yes, the real one, not Melissa McCarthy -- stepped on stage at the Emmys on Sunday night, the show amounted to a full-out roast of President Trump.

"And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," said Lily Tomlin, who was standing next to an apparently surprised Dolly Parton.

"Mr. President, here is your Emmy," joked Alec Baldwin, who won for his "Saturday Night Live" portrayal of Trump. (Trump has been outspoken about the fact he never won an Emmy in the reality TV category.

"On a very personal note, I want to thank Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit," "SNL" star Kate McKinnon said in accepting her Emmy for her portrayal of the 2016 Democratic nominee.

"We did have a whole storyline about an impeachment but we abandoned that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first," said "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

