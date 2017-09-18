Story highlights Trump's call came despite his frequent heavy-handed criticism of administration leaks

He said the reforms could "make the United Nations great"

New York (CNN) President Donald Trump, in his first official remarks at the United Nations, said Monday that the United Nations must take steps to "protect whistleblowers."

The President's call for protecting UN officials who speak up about internal wrongdoing came as he spoke about what he sees as the international body's failures and the needed reforms that could "make the United Nations great."

"We seek a United Nations that regains the trust of the people around the world. In order to achieve this, the United Nations must hold every level of management accountable, protect whistleblowers and focus on results rather than on process," Trump said during remarks at a UN meeting.

Trump's call for strengthening UN whistleblower protections came despite his frequent heavy-handed criticism of the leaks that have beset his administration. Trump has repeatedly denigrated anonymous officials who have released damaging or embarrassing information about the President and his administration. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in August that the Justice Department is pursuing triple the number of leak investigations that existed at the end of the Obama administration.

But Trump has also signed legislation to strengthen whistleblower protections -- at least at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

