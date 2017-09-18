Trump Jr. requests scaling back his Secret Service protection

Story highlights Trump Jr. previously traveled without protection during a family trip to Nassau

The Secret Service strongly pushed back on Trump Jr.'s request

(CNN) Donald Trump Jr. is seeking to scale back his Secret Service protection, four sources familiar with Trump Jr.'s Secret Service protection confirmed Monday.

The President's eldest son previously requested to travel without protection during a family trip to Nassau, Bahamas, in late June, a move reluctantly accepted by the Secret Service. Trump Jr. and his family traveled aboard a yacht for several days without his full detail, CNN has learned. A law enforcement source stressed the request to pull back on protection did not come from the agency.

The Secret Service strongly pushed back on Trump Jr.'s request to waive protection for the Bahamas trip, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, but it was "demanded" by Trump Jr. himself. Now, the President's eldest son has asked that his full-time protection end, as well. The Secret Service would not confirm the request.

"To ensure the safety and security of our protectees and their families we will not confirm who is currently receiving Secret Service protection," a Secret Service spokesperson told CNN.

A spokesperson for both Trump Jr. and the White House did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment on Trump Jr.'s request.

