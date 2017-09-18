Rep. Comstock 'lost that centrist feeling,' Democratic opponent says

Story highlights The video starts with Helmer arriving to a bar on a motorcycle, and the words "Helmer Zone" appear

Washington (CNN) Bad karaoke, "Top Gun" references and motorcycles -- a Democrat running for Congress in Virginia put all that and more in his latest campaign video.

Dan Helmer, a Democrat running to unseat Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, released his latest campaign video Monday, and it has been making the rounds on social media.

The video starts with Helmer arriving to a bar on a motorcycle, before the words "Helmer Zone" appear on screen in the same font as the "Top Gun" logo.

Helmer's friend then spots "Rep. Barbara Comstock," portrayed in the video by a similar-looking woman, at the bar. His friend says, "Bet you can't get her to hold a town hall." Helmer responded, "Town hall? I'll do you one better than that."

All of a sudden, Helmer grabs a microphone and stands next to "Comstock" with his fellow bar patrons behind him, and begins to sing, "You've Lost that Centrist Feeling" to the tune of "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" -- the song sung by Maverick (played by Tom Cruise) in the movie "Top Gun."