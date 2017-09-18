DACA judge reading Trump's tweets carefully

Story highlights Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis is reviewing a challenge to Trump's move to end the DACA program

"I do follow the President's tweets," the judge said

(CNN) Trump administration lawyers find themselves once again grappling with tweets from President Donald Trump that at times undercut arguments his own Justice Department is making in court.

Trump's tweets and extracurricular comments have played a significant role in the travel ban litigation, and now his Twitter feed could complicate a critical deadline in his efforts to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The latest example came Thursday as a federal judge in New York heard arguments concerning the administration's planned termination of DACA, the Obama-era program meant to bring relief to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Challengers rushed to court almost immediately after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this month the administration would be ending the program. And the President rushed to his Twitter account.

Trump suggested in one tweet that if Congress failed to act to pass legislation in six months, he'd "revisit the issue."

