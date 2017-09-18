The Jewish New Year is a wake-up call against hate

Story highlights Peter Rubinstein: As we enter the holiest season, we must not retreat from the hate and violence plaguing our communities

Instead, we should use Rosh Hashana as a wake up call -- we must be a first line of defense against bigotry, writes Rubenstein

Rabbi Peter J. Rubinstein is the Director of Jewish Community and Bronfman Center for Jewish Life at the 92nd Street Y. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The fall is the holiest time of this year for the world's roughly 14 million Jews -- Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, is followed by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. As the air cools, it is a time to pause, reflect and atone, as we have for thousands of years.

For many of us, and for Americans of all backgrounds, this year's reflection takes on new importance in the wake of Charlottesville. We are struggling with the resurgence of neo-Nazis and white supremacists -- or perhaps, alarmingly, with the idea that this strain of American thought has been organizing and growing for years without our attention.

Rabbi Peter Rubinstein

While the events in Charlottesville shocked us, perhaps they shouldn't have. Jarring as it is, it should not take Nazi flags or abhorrent chants of "Jews will not replace us" for the world to see that anti-Semitism is far from gone. In fact, according to the Anti-Defamation League, it's on the rise

As we enter our most holy season, the hate and violence we see in the news may tempt us to retreat from the world in fear, to remain inured to repetitive assaults on our national and individual character -- to turn inwards to our synagogues, our families and our own bubbles of safety.

But Rosh Hashana should serve as a wake-up call. We must resist the urge to insulate ourselves and instead strive to be leaders in the movement for equality.

