I hope Trump didn't watch this year's Emmys

(CNN) Ever hear anybody use #EmmySoWhite as a social media handle? Me neither. And, especially after last night's 69th annual rendition, you never will, not in this time continuum.

For this year's Emmy ceremonies, in ways perhaps more groundbreaking than their 68 predecessors, had their arms wide open to women and minorities, as icons, presenters and, most of all, winners.

Two feminist dramas -- HBO's "Big Little Lies" and Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" -- swept most of the awards in their categories, while "Atlanta," FX's dry, deadpan comedy surveying that city's hip-hop scene, scored major wins for its co-creator and star Donald Glover.

Another African-American actor, Sterling K. Brown won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Dramatic Series for his work in NBC's generation-spanning family saga, "This Is Us."

These Emmys, from start to finish, clearly were the all-inclusive Emmys and everyone, even the losers, were made to feel welcome at the party.

