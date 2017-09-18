Spicer at the Emmys: The joke's now on us

Story highlights Jeff Yang: This year's Emmys turned from parody to self-parody when Sean Spicer took the stage

The moment highlighted a dangerous blurring of news, entertainment and comedy, writes Yang

Jeff Yang is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a featured writer for Quartz and other publications and the co-host of the podcast, "They Call Us Bruce." He co-wrote Jackie Chan's best-selling autobiography, "I Am Jackie Chan" and is the editor of three graphic novels: "Secret Identities," "Shattered" and the forthcoming "New Frontiers." The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) You could be excused for mistaking last night's 69th annual Emmy Awards for a Comedy Central election-night special.

After all, there was Stephen Colbert, the man who -- with Jon Stewart -- put "fake news" on the map long before the Trump Administration was a twinkle in Vladimir Putin's eye. And there were Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon, accepting golden trophies for their cutting and hilarious depictions of President Trump and his chief 2016 campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, on "Saturday Night Live."

But the moment that parody congealed into self-parody was obvious to anyone watching the show from home, and many who were there attending in person.

It was when Sean Spicer, former communications director and chief spokesperson of the Trump White House, took the stage behind a wheeled podium made famous by his doppelganger, Melissa McCarthy, in a series of "SNL" sketches. Spicer proceeded to do a quick bit in which he mocked himself hyping Trump's overinflated inaugural headcount, before being dismissed by Colbert saying, "Melissa McCarthy, ladies and gentlemen."

A cut to the actual McCarthy in the audience appeared to show she wasn't entirely amused by the surprise cameo. And for good reason: The star was an active and public Clinton supporter, and her performance as Spicer was sharpened in no small part by her recognition that it purportedly rattled Trump himself to see his chosen mouthpiece embodied by a woman.

