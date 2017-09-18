Story highlights Chaya Babu: As a startup, Bodega clearly doesn't understand the culture it's trying to appropriate and repackage for profit

After a late-night scare, I'm reminded of how central my neighborhood bodegas are to my safety and to my understanding of community, she writes

Chaya Babu is a writer and journalist whose work has appeared in Open City, VICE, The Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Feminist Wire, BuzzFeed and more. She was a staff reporter for three years at India Abroad. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) One night a few weeks ago, as I walked from my car on a Brooklyn side street to my apartment after an evening with friends, a man coming in my direction on the sidewalk stopped to ask me for a dollar as he passed me. It was cool and quiet, nearing midnight -- not so late that I watched my back as I walked, but late enough. When he spoke, startling me out of my easy pace, I instinctively looked to the other side of me, where another man now stood, making it the three of us out there in the dark.

Immediately I saw that they were together. They had me sandwiched strategically, both of them smirking, and panic shot through me. I said no and kept on my way, quickly, and the second man yelled a threatening obscenity after me.

I got away from them and made it safely back to my apartment. In that moment, amid my relief that I was okay, I realized I hadn't made a plan for such moments. What would I do if it happened again? I plotted the bodegas within a three-block radius, my brain charting a mental map of my neighborhood's grid. I starred Moon Deli & Grocery on East 7th, Magic Deli & Grocery next to my barbershop on Church, Stop 1 Supermarket, and my morning go-to, Church Ave. Food Corp. These were the places I would run in such a late-night emergency if it came to that.

I haven't been able to stop thinking about these spots as my safe havens since earlier this week when I read Fast Company's profile of two ex-Google employees' supposedly ingenious venture (as validated by funding from First Round Capital, Forerunner Ventures, and Homebrew, as well as angel investment from senior executives at Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, and Google) called Bodega -- essentially a fancy vending machine with facial recognition technology. Though co-founder Paul McDonald has since stated that they are " definitely not " trying to put urban corner stores out of business, his initial statement was that, "Eventually, centralized shopping locations won't be necessary, because there will be 100,000 Bodegas spread out, with one always 100 feet away from you." Even after a furious response, McDonald's subsequent apology did not and probably could not exactly retract the impression that his "Bodega" enterprise had places like the ones on my mental map in their sights.

The fact that McDonald and his partner, Ashwath Rajan, thought their venture would prompt a collective sigh of relief or applause for such a service speaks volumes about how out of touch they are, not only with their potential consumer base, whoever that is, but possibly also with basic humanity.

